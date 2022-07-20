COVID Positive Testing Rate in Polk Climbs to 23%

The proportion of people in Polk County whose COVID-19 tests turn out positive is nearly one in four, which is higher than the state average, Fox 13 News reports. While the prevalent Omicron variants are not as virulent as previous strains, patients say it’s no picnic. Reporter Ken Suarez interviews Lakeland Regional Health’s Dr. Hal Escowitz and two recent victims: Kimberly Moore of LkldNow and Terry Coney of the NAAPC. ALSO: The Ledger | LkldNow tracking chart |