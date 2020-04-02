COVID-19 in Polk: Wednesday Evening

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Polk County rose to 91 on Wednesday, up 18 from the previous day and nearly double Sunday’s number. Twenty-one of those cases were in Lakeland, up from 14 on Tuesday.

One of the cases confirmed Tuesday evening involved a nurse practitioner who worked at Lakeland Regional Health, the hospital acknowledged. The hospital said the person is at home in isolation and that they have notified “a small number of patients” and staff members who may have been in contact with the nurse practitioner.

So far, 1,279 people have been tested in Polk, with 1,158 tests registering as negative and 30 awaiting responses, according to the latest report from the Florida Department of Health. Polk County has an estimated population of more than 700,000 people.

The number of people hospitalized in Polk was reported at 37 on Tuesday, up from 28 the previous day. One person in Polk County has died from the disease.

Reported cases in Lakeland grew by half from 14 to 21.





Current totals reported for Polk cities are:

Davenport, 26

Lakeland, 21

Winter Haven, 19

Kissimmee, 10

Haines City, 3

Lake Wales 3

Bartow, 2

Fort Meade, 2

Mulberry, 2

Auburndale, 1

Champions Gate, 1

Frostproof, 1

Tracking the cases: Polk and Florida