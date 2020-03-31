COVID-19 in Polk: Monday Evening

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Polk County rose to 63 on Sunday evening, up from 28 four days earlier. Twelve of those cases were in Lakeland, up from three on Thursday.

So far, 996 people have been tested in Polk, with 898 tests registering as negative and 35 awaiting responses. Polk County has an estimated population of more than 700,000 people.

Cases reported in Polk by city:

Davenport, 18

Winter Haven, 14

Lakeland, 12

Kissimmee, 9

Lake Wales 3

Haines City, 2

Bartow, 2

Champions Gate, 1

Frostproof, 1

Mulberry, 1

The 14 Polk cases reported Monday involved eight women and six men between the ages of 13 and 73. Three are considered travel-related, involving: