County Closes Parks, Nature Centers, Government Buildings

The popular Circle B Bar nature reserve is among Polk County facilities that have been closed as part of the effort to contain spread of the coronavirus. Closings include parks, environmental lands and trails such as the Fort Frasier Trail. Government buildings will be closed to the public starting Monday | More on county closings

CITY OF LAKELAND notes its parks and playgrounds are still open but warns patrons to observe coronavirus avoidance. Se7en Wetlands is closed since it is accessed through county lands.