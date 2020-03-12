Coronavirus: Local Groups Announce Closures, Precautions

While no cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Polk County, numerous local organizations are canceling public events and taking other precautions. We’ll post updates here as we get them:

Polk Public Schools are still in session. All field trips involving air travel have been canceled. Check for updates.

Florida Public Universities are shifting to online classes. Students at Florida Polytechnic University and other schools where Spring Break has ended are being urged to return home for two weeks. At the University of South Florida and others where Spring Break is ongoing or hasn’t started, students are being asked to stay home two weeks after classes would have resumed.

Florida Southern College is ending face-to-face instruction after Friday and will remotely teach classes beginning March 23. Students who live on-campus were urged to return home in an email sent today. The college has postponed this weekend’s Founder’s Day and Homecoming events. Athletic events will continue but without fans present, per NCAA guidance. Check for updates.

Polk State College remains open. Check for updates.

Southeastern University remains open. Check for updates.

Citrus Connection public transportation is continuing to operate buses with more frequent cleaning and disinfecting of vehicles. ADA and para transit service is being limited to medical and medical-related appointments until further notice.

Sun ‘n Fun Fly-In remains scheduled for March 31-April 5.

Detroit Tigers Spring Training games have been called off after today’s game against the Atlanta Braves, along with the rest of MLB Spring Training.

Lakeland Magic have suspended operations in keeping with NBA policy, including tonight’s home game against the Sioux Falls Skyforce sponsored by Lakeland Electric.

Downtown Food Truck Rally, scheduled for tonight, has been canceled.

Downtown Curb Market on Saturday and the associated Sugarbuzz Dessert Festival and Gallery on the Promenade have been postponed until further notice.

Spring Obsession garden show, planned for Saturday in Munn Park, has been postponed.

AFI Central Florida Wine Festival, planned for Friday, is postponed. Check for updates.

Music Munndays, scheduled for Munn Park on Monday, has been postponed until further notice.

Polk Senior Games have canceled Friday and Saturday’s events as well as Monday’s closing ceremony.

Restaurants have been asked by the Florida Department of Agriculture to increase food safety procedures, according to this WFLA report that focuses on The Joinery.

First Friday in downtown Lakeland has been postponed until further notice.

Polk Veterans Council Honor Flight Mission 6 scheduled for April 28 has been postponed.

Special Olympics Florida has postponed/suspended all competitive events and training through the end of March.

Lakeland and Polk County governments are increasing the availability of hand sanitizers and disinfectant, especially in public places such as the RP Funding Center.

Polk 911 dispatchers have implemented a series of questions to determine whether callers might have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Two polling places at senior facilities have been moved. For the March 17 presidential primary, voters who normally go to at The Estates should go to Gibsonia Baptist Church, 5440 U.S. 98 N., and those who normally vote at Florida Presbyterian Homes should go to Lake Mirror Center, 121 S. Lake Ave.

Nursing homes are limiting visitors based on advice from Gov. Ron DeSantis.