Cornelia “Conny” Buonamia, 62

Cornelia “Conny” Buonamia was born Cornelia Gräßle in Linsenhofen, Germany on November 11, 1959.

Her parents were Georg Hans Gräßle and Else Gräßle and she was the second eldest of six (Brigitte, Beate, Claudia, Betina, and a brother Claus). She met her would-be husband, Victor Buonamia, while she was at a pub in 1983. Eight months later, they wed at Christ the Evangelische Kirchengemeinde Church in Wernau, Germany and moved to America after 24 years.

Conny will be remembered as a selfless wife, mother and grandmother who always had a smile, even when times were tough. She had a quiet strength. She never complained and always looked to a better future.

She enjoyed traveling with her family and grandchildren over the years. Her life was simple with sunshine and love. Her travel took her through Europe, America, Middle-East and Asia. She loved her home in Lakeland, Florida where she designed her home and pool. Conny gave birth to two beautiful children, Nicole and Andreas who she adored and loved. She also had two grandchildren, Kaleal and Gianna who she adored and loved very much. Her children can attest to the fact that she had “the patience of a saint” and never lost her temper with them or even raised her voice. Always supportive and encouraging, always wise and kind, she was proud of them both.

She is survived by her husband, Victor Buonamia, son Andreas, daughter Nicole and her grandchildren Kaleal and Gianna.





She loved hockey, cooking, gardening, traveling, music, taking care of her family and a good laugh over coffee with friends. She always sacrificed her needs for the good of her family. There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.