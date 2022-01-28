Clayton “Butch” Chester, 76, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Butch was born March 25, 1945, in a small village in Curtis, MI, and raised in Twin Lake, MI along with his ten brothers and sisters. Butch survived four different bouts with cancer. Butch was a man of God, serving as a deacon and elder for many years at Central Assembly of God. Butch retired from Lift-Tech International located in Muskegon Heights MI.

Butch is survived by his wife, Diane (Woodring) Chester whom he married August 15, 1964. They remained best friends, faithful and devoted to each other for 57 years. He is also survived by his children, Nikki Greer and Dustin (Margaret) Chester, Sr.; grandchildren, Amanda (Danny Smith), Audrey (James Zwar), Clayton Greer, Alina (Kyle Ford), Dustin Chester, Jr., Austin, Christopher Whitener, Nicholas Whitener and Brianna Whitener; great grandchildren, Summer, Broc, Declan and Beaux; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

His many loves throughout his years include but are not limited to golfing, motorcycles both dirt and road, Nascar, Jeff Gordon being his favorite, loved two tracking, cracking jokes, tinkering and cobbling his homemade items that were useful to only him.

Although blind for quite a few years, he could see more than most and seemed to roll smoothly through those trials. He was truly loved and will most definitely be missed. There are no services planned at this time.




