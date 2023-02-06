City officials on Monday morning recognized the award winners from Lakeland’s 45th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, which was held Jan. 23:
Best Drum Major – King Izik
Best Decorated Vehicle – Greater New Jerusalem Baptist Church
Best Flatbed with Trailer – Mount Pleasant African Methodist Episcopal Church
Best Professional Float – MidFlorida Credit Union
Best Motorcycle Group – Buffalo Soldiers MC
Best in the unique car category – Lakeland Magic
Best Walkers – Lakeland PAL Cheerleaders
Best Dance/Step Group – Heart of Florida Step Group
Best Car Club – Lakeland Volkswagen Club
Best High School Band – Spoto High School Spartans Marching Band, Riverview
They also gave a special thank you to this year’s grand marshal, retired Detroit Tigers’ outfielder and civil rights proponent Willie Horton.
“Our History is Our Future – Protect It and Preserve It” was the theme for this year’s parade, a highlight of Lakeland’s 10-day 2023 Dream Mega Fest. More than 100 organizations participated.
Here is our photo gallery, followed by a highlights video and video of the full parade. Click on any photo to start a slideshow with larger images:
Retired Detroit Tigers player and parade Grand Marshal Willie Horton, right, and Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor
Lakeland High School head football coach Bill Castle and his wife Shelley Castle
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd
Members of the Lakeland Branch of the NAACP
Mike Buller, right, and his wife Carol Buller, winter residents of Lakeland from Saginaw, Michigan
Larfay Copeland, of Lakeland, and her niece Dor’Lashia Williams, 1
Members of the 2022 Lakeland High School state championship football team
Kathleen High School Red Devil Marching Band
Lakeland High School 2011 graduate Demetrius Haynes, left, with LHS head football coach Bill Castle and his wife Shelley Castle
From left, Mayor Bill Mutz, Pam Mutz, City Commissioner Mike Musick, Niki Musick
Paramedics with Polk County Fire Rescue
LkldNow photos by Michael Wilson
Highlights video posted by Unique Produktionz:
Full parade video posted by City of Lakeland:
