City officials on Monday morning recognized the award winners from Lakeland’s 45th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, which was held Jan. 23:

Best Drum Major – King Izik

– King Izik Best Decorated Vehicle – Greater New Jerusalem Baptist Church

– Greater New Jerusalem Baptist Church Best Flatbed with Trailer – Mount Pleasant African Methodist Episcopal Church

– Mount Pleasant African Methodist Episcopal Church Best Professional Float – MidFlorida Credit Union

– MidFlorida Credit Union Best Motorcycle Group – Buffalo Soldiers MC

– Buffalo Soldiers MC Best in the unique car category – Lakeland Magic

– Lakeland Magic Best Walkers – Lakeland PAL Cheerleaders

– Lakeland PAL Cheerleaders Best Dance/Step Group – Heart of Florida Step Group

– Heart of Florida Step Group Best Car Club – Lakeland Volkswagen Club

– Lakeland Volkswagen Club Best High School Band – Spoto High School Spartans Marching Band, Riverview

They also gave a special thank you to this year’s grand marshal, retired Detroit Tigers’ outfielder and civil rights proponent Willie Horton.

“Our History is Our Future – Protect It and Preserve It” was the theme for this year’s parade, a highlight of Lakeland’s 10-day 2023 Dream Mega Fest. More than 100 organizations participated.

Here is our photo gallery, followed by a highlights video and video of the full parade. Click on any photo to start a slideshow with larger images:

Retired Detroit Tigers player and parade Grand Marshal Willie Horton, right, and Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor Lakeland High School head football coach Bill Castle and his wife Shelley Castle Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd Members of the Lakeland Branch of the NAACP Mike Buller, right, and his wife Carol Buller, winter residents of Lakeland from Saginaw, Michigan Larfay Copeland, of Lakeland, and her niece Dor’Lashia Williams, 1 Members of the 2022 Lakeland High School state championship football team Members of the 2022 Lakeland High School state championship football team Kathleen High School Red Devil Marching Band Lakeland High School 2011 graduate Demetrius Haynes, left, with LHS head football coach Bill Castle and his wife Shelley Castle From left, Mayor Bill Mutz, Pam Mutz, City Commissioner Mike Musick, Niki Musick Paramedics with Polk County Fire Rescue

LkldNow photos by Michael Wilson

Highlights video posted by Unique Produktionz:

Full parade video posted by City of Lakeland: