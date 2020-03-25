City Gives an Update on Connecting to Its Services

City Hall and most other city facilities are closed to the public until late April, but many services remain ongoing and much business can still be conducted online or via phone. The city communications staff put together the following list. (Not surprisingly, word of the closures has generated debate on Facebook, mostly on whether open-air areas should be closed.)

Lakeland Electric

Open for business but the lobby and drop-box are closed until April 30 th

Customer service is available at (863) 834-9535 (M-F 7:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.) or customerservice@lakelandelectric.com

Disconnects are temporarily suspended for non-payment until further notice

Customers can access their accounts from home 24/7 at lakelandelectric.com

Lakeland Police Department

LPD patrols are working 24/7 with no interruptions of service

Records Counter is closed to walk-in customers but available by phone 863.834.6936

is closed to walk-in customers but available by phone 863.834.6936 911 Dispatchers are asking screening questions when calls are received to identify possible viral alerts. This information is being relayed to first-responders so that they can take additional steps in protecting themselves when assisting patients.

Lakeland Fire Department

The Lakeland Fire Department is operating 24/7. There have not been any interruptions in service and there will be none.

The department’s first-responders are taking additional precautions to protect themselves on calls, including the use of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE)

911 Dispatchers are asking screening questions when calls are received to identify possible viral alerts. This information is being relayed to first-responders so that they can take additional steps in protecting themselves when assisting patients

Parks & Recreation





Recreation and Community Centers, as well as libraries, are closed. Closures also include: Gated park spaces and gated trails Parks spaces with picnic pavilions, playgrounds and/or bathrooms Cleveland Heights Golf Course, including parking lot Tennis and pickleball courts Basketball courts Dog parks Boat ramps

Full Parks & Recreation Closures List

Community & Economic Development