City Gives an Update on Connecting to Its Services
City Hall and most other city facilities are closed to the public until late April, but many services remain ongoing and much business can still be conducted online or via phone. The city communications staff put together the following list. (Not surprisingly, word of the closures has generated debate on Facebook, mostly on whether open-air areas should be closed.)
- Open for business but the lobby and drop-box are closed until April 30th
- Customer service is available at (863) 834-9535 (M-F 7:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.) or customerservice@lakelandelectric.com
- Disconnects are temporarily suspended for non-payment until further notice
- Customers can access their accounts from home 24/7 at lakelandelectric.com
- LPD patrols are working 24/7 with no interruptions of service
- Records Counter is closed to walk-in customers but available by phone 863.834.6936
- 911 Dispatchers are asking screening questions when calls are received to identify possible viral alerts. This information is being relayed to first-responders so that they can take additional steps in protecting themselves when assisting patients.
- The Lakeland Fire Department is operating 24/7. There have not been any interruptions in service and there will be none.
- The department’s first-responders are taking additional precautions to protect themselves on calls, including the use of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE)
- Recreation and Community Centers, as well as libraries, are closed. Closures also include:
- Gated park spaces and gated trails
- Parks spaces with picnic pavilions, playgrounds and/or bathrooms
- Cleveland Heights Golf Course, including parking lot
- Tennis and pickleball courts
- Basketball courts
- Dog parks
- Boat ramps
- Full Parks & Recreation Closures List
Community & Economic Development
- Building Inspection: By appointment only, phone and online. Field inspections continue as normal
- Business Tax Office: By appointment only, phone and email
- Code Enforcement: By appointment only, phone and email. On-site inspections continue as normal with new enforcement actions limited to citizen complaints only
- Community Redevelopment Agency (LakelandCRA): By appointment only, phone and email
- Business Development: By appointment only, phone and email
- Development Review: By appointment only, phone and email
- Historic Preservation: By appointment only, phone and email
- Housing: By appointment only, phone and email
- Neighborhood Outreach: By appointment only, phone and email
- Planning: By appointment only, phone and email
- Real Estate & Property Information: By appointment only, phone and email