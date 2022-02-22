City Commission Rejects Proposal for Higher Permit Fees for Outdoor Dining

Lakeland city commissioners were faced Monday with deciding restaurants’ permit fees for outdoor dining after changing the way sidewalk cafes and parklets are regulated. City staff recommended an annual fee of $4.50 per square foot to cover administrative costs. But the Lakeland Downtown Development Authority’s Julie Townsend pushed to keep the permit fees for sidewalk uses at the long-time rate of $100 per year; she argued that the proposed higher rate would penalize businesses that have invested thousands in outdoor dining that makes downtown more engaging. After long discussion, city commissioners decided to maintain the $100 fee for the time being. Learn more: The Ledger | City staff proposal | LDDA presentation