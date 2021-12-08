Carol Jenkins Barnett, Philanthropist, Dies at Age 65
Carol Jenkins Barnett, the Lakeland-born philanthropist and daughter of the founder of Publix Super Markets, died Tuesday evening at home surrounded by her family. She was 65. (Editor’s note: I’m in Tampa on personal business and unable to follow this developing story today; please follow coverage by News Channel 8 and The Ledger.)
Terry Worthington
December 8, 2021 @ 12:15 pm
Carol was involved with United Way of Central Florida since its formation in 1980. I was privileged to see the difference she made in the lives of so many. Carol could have lived anywhere but chose to be devoted to Lakeland. Through her Leadership at Publix Super Markets Charities millions of dollars were provided throughout the Southeast. Following her example, the culture of “giving back” has been instilled in hundreds of thousands of generous Publix Associates. Carol and Barney have carried forward the spirit, generosity and legacy of George Jenkins for the benefit of us all.