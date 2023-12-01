Former candidate Lolita Berrien announced late Thursday that she is endorsing interim Commissioner Samuel Simmons over businessman Guy LaLonde Jr. in the runoff election for the northwest district seat on Lakeland’s City Commission.

Berrien said it was not an easy decision and she was still uncommitted earlier this week. The three candidates were friendly during their nearly year-long rivalry — first for the interim position that Simmons ultimately won and then in the November municipal election.

An intended Lincoln-Douglas-style debate fell flat in early October when the candidates declined to cross-examine each other and said they agree on just about everything.



However, when the results came in on election night showing that none of the three had garnered more than 50% of the vote, LaLonde was clear about his strategy to woo Berrien and her voters. Final results from the Supervisor of Elections show LaLonde had captured 47.99% of the vote, Simmons earned 30.88% and Lolita Berrien garnered 21.13%.

“I don’t see any reason why we can’t make some people second-guess Sam Simmons. And then we’ll reach out to Lolita and try to get some of her votes,” LaLonde told supporters at his watch party at Union Hall. “She’s a wonderful lady and Sam is a good guy. But we need to put the right person in the job, and I believe I am that person.”

Over the past three weeks, LaLonde has been highly visible at events throughout the city, but particularly in the northwest district. By contrast, Simmons has been much more subdued with far fewer appearances.

However, many observers have been troubled that if LaLonde is elected, the commission will be all-white for the first time since 1968.

On Election Day, LaLonde did well in the northern and western parts of the diverse district, but he struggled to win over voters in historically Black neighborhoods including the Paul A. Diggs, Gladys Leggett, Webster Park South and North Lake Wire neighborhoods.

Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, Berrien revealed her decision in a text message to LkldNow saying: “I have chosen to endorse District A Northwest Candidate Dr. Samuel Simmons. As an interim Commissioner Simmons has begun a work and a full term will allow the Interim Commissioner to continue to work cohesively with the entire Commissioner Board.”

Although the candidates for the northwest seat must live in that district, they are elected citywide. All registered voters who live within Lakeland’s city limits may cast ballots.

Early walk-in voting is available through Friday at the Polk County Government Operations Center, 930 E. Parker St. between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The election is Tuesday, Dec. 5. On that day, voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the same 27 polling places throughout the city that were used last month.

To learn more about Simmons and LaLonde and their positions on five key issues, visit LkldNow’s Election Guide.