Florida barbecue chain 4 Rivers Smokehouse plans to open its 15th location at the Shoppes of Lake Miriam Crossing, the shopping center that includes GreenWise Market and HomeGoods, Creative Loafing Tampa reports. Plans call for a 4,279-square-foot restaurant seating 87 opening later this year. Readers of Southern Living ranked 4 Rivers the top barbecue joint in the South in a 2020 poll. | Menu & prices