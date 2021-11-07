As Polk COVID Cases Fall, Testing Positivity Drops to Lowest-Ever Level
COVID 19 in Polk County for the week ending Nov. 4, according to the Florida Department of Health:
- New cases: 332, the lowest since mid-June 2020 and the 10th consecutive week of decreases
- Testing positivity: 2.8%, the lowest since testing started in March 2020 (The state is no longer disclosing how many people were tested.)
- New vaccinations: 1,649, a slight rise from 1,626 the previous week. Until this week, vaccinations had decreased every week since 9,560 were administered the last week of July
- Population age 12+ with at least one vaccination: 66%, compared with 73% statewide, unchanged from last week
- Fully vaccinated: 59.2%, according to the CDC, up from 58.8% last week
- Deaths: 22, according to the CDC