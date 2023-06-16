The Juneteenth holiday weekend is off to a dangerous start, with a rollover accident on Interstate 4 just west of the Kathleen Road interchange backing up traffic for miles.

What appears to be an SUV is on its roof in the median at the Bella Vista overpass. A witness says a couple is sitting on the side of the road, crying. According to the Facebook page 863 Crime Watch, the accident happened at about 5:30 p.m., with one man entrapped in what appears to be an SUV. The man was removed and rushed to Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Crews from Polk County Fire Rescue, the Lakeland Fire Department, Lakeland Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are on scene. Two westbound lanes and one eastbound lane are shut down.

Travelers should avoid the area.