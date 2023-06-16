A rollover accident on I-4 at the Bella Vista overpass has traffic backed up for miles. | Courtesy Lynne Maddox

The Juneteenth holiday weekend is off to a dangerous start, with a rollover accident on Interstate 4 just west of the Kathleen Road interchange backing up traffic for miles.

What appears to be an SUV is on its roof in the median at the Bella Vista overpass.  A witness says a couple is sitting on the side of the road, crying.  According to the Facebook page 863 Crime Watch, the accident happened at about 5:30 p.m., with one man entrapped in what appears to be an SUV. The man was removed and rushed to Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Crews from Polk County Fire Rescue, the Lakeland Fire Department, Lakeland Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.  Two westbound lanes and one eastbound lane are shut down.

Travelers should avoid the area.

SEND CORRECTIONS, questions, feedback or news tips: newstips@lkldnow.com

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Kimberly C. Moore, who grew up in Lakeland, has been a print, broadcast and multimedia journalist for more than 30 years. Before coming to LkldNow in the spring of 2022, she was a reporter for four years with The Ledger, first covering Lakeland City Hall and then Polk County schools. She is the author of “Star Crossed: The Story of Astronaut Lisa Nowak," published by University Press of Florida. Reach her at kimberly@lkldnow.com or 863-272-9250.

Leave a comment

Your Thoughts On This? (Comments are moderated; first and last name are required.)