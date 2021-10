Stephanie Archibald keeps evolving her business, SB&B Seafood Bar & Grill, Business Observer reports. It started as a weekend get-together with friends and expanded to two locations — a restaurant and a fish market — that she now operates under one roof at 1801 George Jenkins Boulevard. Next the 38-year-old Lakeland native will add a food truck as she awaits the conversion of a 30-foot Ford Stepvan.