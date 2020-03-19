2nd Polk COVID-19 Case Confirmed
A 21-year-old woman who traveled to Georgia recently is the second person in Polk County with a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, which is trying to track where she may have contracted it. Ledger article | Interactive Florida map
Other updates from The Ledger, which has lifted its paywall for coronavirus-related articles:
- SCHOOLS in Florida will remain closed until at least April 15 and statewide testing has been scrapped for the rest of the school year.
- CHURCHES are rapidly switching to offering services online to counter empty pews.
- DOWNTOWN Lakeland has several new 15-minute parking spots to assist customers picking up take-out meals from restaurants. ALSO: Nineteen61, Black & Brew pivot, WFLA reports.