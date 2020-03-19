Health/ Schools

2nd Polk COVID-19 Case Confirmed

Avatar The Ledger

A 21-year-old woman who traveled to Georgia recently is the second person in Polk County with a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, which is trying to track where she may have contracted it. Ledger article | Interactive Florida map

Other updates from The Ledger, which has lifted its paywall for coronavirus-related articles: