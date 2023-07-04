Lakeland’s annual ‘Red, White & Kaboom‘ Independence Day celebration drew hundreds of people to the Frances Langford Promenade at Lake Mirror on Monday. The popular event has been sponsored by T. Mims Corp. since 2009. The evening began with a live concert, contests and food trucks. It ended with a dazzling 12-minute firework display by Explosive Touch Enterprises, drawing a roar of applause from the crowd. The thunderous booms echoed across the lake and the brilliant pyrotechnics were mirrored in the glassy water, adding to the impact. The festivities wrapped up just before heavy rains rolled in.

Click any photo to see larger versions of all the photos:

Photos by David Dickey, LkldNow