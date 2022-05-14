William Wallace Best, 79

William Wallace Best was a loving husband, father, grandpa, son, brother, and friend. He left this world to be reunited with his wife in Heaven on May 7, 2022, at the age of 79.

Wallace was born to Emma Jane Messer and James Roy Best on September 15, 1942, in Pansey, Alabama, the baby of their seven children. Before he officially graduated from Mulberry High School, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. While in the Marine Corp, he married his wife, Martha Jane Starling Best, on October 11, 1963.

Wallace accepted the Lord as his Savior at his childhood church, Liberty Baptist Church, in Pansey. He was in high school when his family moved to Bradley Junction where he was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bradley. After being discharged from the Marine Corp, Wallace continued to faithfully serve the Lord at Carter’s Baptist Church, where he held many positions including being the Song Leader for more than 22 years.

Wallace worked at Owens Illinois, where he was known as “Bill”, and then at United Parcel Service for more than 20 years. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandpa, helping raise his grandchildren after he retired. Wallace was a lifelong University of Alabama fan and could always be found on college gamedays cheering on his Crimson Tide football team.

Wallace was preceded in death by his wife of more than 57 years, Martha. He is survived by his children, Susan, Kevin and Kevin’s wife, Kathy, and his grandchildren Wyatt, Shelby, and Emma. He is also survived by two of his siblings, John Best (Thelma) of Lakeland and Betty Cox (Donnell – deceased) of Colquitt, Georgia. Wallace was also preceded in death by his other siblings, James Roy Best (Catherine, who is living), Eudon Best, Carolyn Martin (Charles) and Ann Bracewell (Tom), along with many nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly.





A memorial service is planned at Carter’s Baptist Church at 4915 US Hwy 92 East in Lakeland for Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.