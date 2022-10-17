William G. “Billy” Kirkland, 39

William G. “Billy” Kirkland was born in Panama City, Florida on September 9, 1983, to William E. and Georgia B. Kirkland. He was an only child and was a lifetime resident of Lakeland, Florida.

Billy graduated from George Jenkins High School in Lakeland and served and was a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. stationed at Camp Pendleton, California. During his service he deployed to Iraq for a one-year long deployment during Operation Iraqi Freedom working in SATCOM.

Billy married Amanda Kirkland and together they had two sons, Gabriel and Landon. He later lived with Brittani West and had one daughter, Lani Jo Kirkland and a step-son RJ Soto.

Billy loved sports of all kinds, but especially football. He was an avid Atlanta Falcons and Florida Gators fan. He loved grilling, family get togethers and fishing. Billy attended Victory Church and Celebrate Recovery.





Billy’s infectious smile and tender heart will be remembered by all that knew him. Billy will be greatly missed by his parents William and Georgia Kirkland of Lakeland, Florida, sons Gabriel Lee Kirkland and Landon Michael Kirkland of Lakeland, Florida and daughter Lani Jo Kirkland of Lakeland, Florida.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, October 22nd from 1 to 2 p.m. with services beginning at 2 p.m., Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland, Florida 33810. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.