William Carl Warneke, 95

William C. Warneke died on October 7, 2021 from natural causes. He was 95 years old. Born in Evanston, Illinois on July 9, 1926, and was raised in Chicago. Bill was a WW2 veteran serving in the U.S. Navy Air Corp as an aircrewman on a torpedo bomber. Bill and Jean Techau were married on August 21, 1948. He graduated from the University of Arizona in 1950 with a B.S. degree in Geology.

He was first employed as a Geologist for a consulting company specializing in solution mining and underground storage of natural gas. Bill moved to Florida in 1957 and was employed in the Florida phosphate industry for 50 years. He retired from AMAX Phosphate in 1984, as Manager of Technical Development. He had patents and publications on utilization of fluorides into by-products. Since retirement he has worked as a mineral consultant for local engineering companies, phosphate companies and Florida Institute of Phosphate Research. He also worked at The Institute of Marine Science, University of Miami, as a Research Mineralogist. He was a member of the Society of Mining and Exploration, Florida Section American Institute of Chemical Engineers, and Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.

Bill was active in Lakeland Little Theater, a docent with the Polk Museum of Art, and served as a Director in Polk Senior games. He was a member of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

He shall be remembered as the Wonderful Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Friend. He shall be missed by all who knew and loved him. 5 Sons James Steven, John David, Jeffrey Techau, William Todd, and Wesley Thomas. 6 Grandchildren. 5 Great Grandchildren.

