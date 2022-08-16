Wilda Andress Collins, 93, died peacefully Saturday, August 6th, 2022, at Good Shepherd Hospice House. She was surrounded by her family at her Homecoming.

Wilda graduated Kathleen High School in 1946 where she was a member of the National Beta Club and was awarded the American Legion Certificate Award. In 1949, Wilda married her high school sweetheart Rennis Collins. Together they became active members at Central Avenue Baptist Church where they were volunteer youth ministers. Wilda was also employed here as church secretary for many years.

Rennis and Wilda later became active members of Southside Baptist Church where they served faithfully as youth choir chaperones, and volunteered in the annual Vacation Bible School until they were well in their 80’s. Wilda was also a church hostess at Southside Baptist for many years; helping many visitors to find their place in the church family and make everyone feel welcomed.

Wilda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She always beamed with pride regarding her family. Externally young at heart, she loved cooking for her family and friends and was such an encouragement to all those around her.

Wilda’s memory is cherished by all those who survive her: Children: Pamela Smith (Robert), Clay Collins (Beverly), Christy Dempsey (Richard). Grandchildren: Cary Smith, Jonathan Smith, Stephenie Collins, Brandy Sheldon, Stephen Collins, Garett Dempsey, Jacob Dempsey, and Joel Dempsey. She has 17 great grandchildren and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is also survived by her brother Wayne Andress.





Wilda is reunited in Heaven with her loving husband, Rennis Collins, and her parents, Eva Andress Bland and Stephen Chalman Andress. She will also be reunited with her siblings: Mildred Rhoden, Myrian Howell, Doris Wagner, Hilda Andress, Brian Andress, and Ronnie Andress.

