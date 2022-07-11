Wanted: Applicants from Northwest Lakeland for One-Year City Commission Appointment

Residents of northwest Lakeland interested in serving as an interim Lakeland city commissioner for one year are asked to fill out an online form and then submit an application packet by noon on Aug. 26. The position fills the remainder of the term of Commissioner Phillip Walker, who is resigning to run for Florida House of Representatives.

Selection of the new commissioner will be made in September by the City Commission, under the provisions of a change to the City Charter approved by voters last year.

Candidates must have lived in the district for one year prior to Nov. 7, 2022. The district is bordered on the east by Florida Avenue/U.S. 98 North and on the south by the CSX railroad tracks. (See a map here.)

In addition, candidates must be registered to vote in Polk County and never been convicted of a felony .

Candidates first fill out a “candidate contact” form available online and email it to [email protected] . Then the city clerk’s staff will verify qualifications and send an application packet to those who qualify.. Candidates will be asked to provide a resume and/or cover letter and a voter ID and proof of residency. | Learn more