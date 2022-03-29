Virginia Ruth Marshall, 99, our angel on earth, passed away on March 24, 2022 in Lakeland FL. She was born on September 18, 1922 to Thomas and Virginia Cutkomp in Columbus City, Iowa. Virginia was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a friend to all that knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence “Chick” Marshall, daughter Stephanie Marshall Luhn, son in laws John Luhn and Billy Meyer, grandsons Graeme Luhn and Landon Jones along with her 4 bothers Tommy, Sorge, Kenny and Dick and her 3 sisters Anita, Joyce and Jacque.

She is survived by her children, Kimberly Marshall Heidgerken (Jerry), Nicole Marshall Jones, Darci Marshall Meyer and their sister in law Marcia Luhn (Larry). Her grandchildren Jason (Jennifer), Amanda (Mason), Jacob (Jody), Jordan (Amy), Collin (Ryann), Cory and Clayton and 9 great grandchildren.

Virginia’s working career included working with Sun State Homes. She joined the Sun State Homes team as their first female realtor sales associate. She had a very successful 15 year career with Don Stephens and Bob Adams, Sun State founding partners. Her next working adventure was with Country Lane Child Enrichment Center. She was a co-founder in 1980 with John Luhn (Stephanie), Kimberly and Jerry Heidgerken. She was known as Grandma Marshall to all Country Lane children until she hung her hat up at the age of 90.

One of Virginia’s highlights in her life was belonging to the Community of Christ Church. She was a very active and fun loving member. Her church family will definitely remember her by all of her fun and loving Christmas parties.

Virginia’s service will be held Friday April 1st at 2 p.m. at Gentry Morrison Funeral North Side Chapel located at 3350 Mall Hill Drive Lakeland, FL with a reception following the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.