Virginia “Ginny” Smith Lewis, 89, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Lakeland, FL. Ginny was born on October 27, 1932, in Ramsey, New Jersey. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, John Arthur “Art” Lewis, her father, David Smith and her mothers, Ida Smith, and Virginia Vogt. Additionally, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Ida M. Fried and Margaret Van Dorn and brother David Smith.

She is survived by her sister, Barbara Steinacker (Dale) of Raleigh, NC, her children, Anne Marie Gonzalez (Harry) of Lakeland, Timothy Lewis (Jo Ann) of Lakeland, Matthew Lewis (Dorothy) of Wesley Chapel, FL, and James Lewis (Gidget) of Colorado Springs, CO; sister-in-law Caroline Curran of Lakeland; and eight grandchildren, Elizabeth “Beth” Boudreau (Andrew), Virginia “Jen” Lewis, Matthew Lewis, Mollie Lewis, Roddy Lewis, Rory Lewis, Mallory Lewis, and Jane Anne Gonzalez; as well as one great-granddaughter Baylee Boudreau.

As a young woman, Ginny moved to Florida from Saratoga Springs, NY with her best friend Elaine Carbonou. As an active member of the Catholic Youth Organization of St. Hugh’s Catholic Church in Miami, she met and married Art.

She faithfully supported her husband including working with him in his business. After moving to Lakeland in 1972, she and Art joined Resurrection Catholic Church where she was an active member of the Council of Catholic Women. In 1987 when the Diocese of Orlando formed St. John Newman Catholic Church in south Lakeland, she and Art became founding parishioners. Again, she was active in CCW. During her years of service in CCW, she willingly served in various roles including President. She enjoyed working in her yard, gardening, and boating with Art. She also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.





The viewing and rosary will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Heath Funeral Chapel. The funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church with a reception will follow. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.