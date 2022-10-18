VIDEO: 42nd Annual Swan Roundup Under Way

The city of Lakeland held its 42nd annual swan roundup Tuesday morning starting at dawn. City workers gathered the swans, descended from Queen Elizabeth II’s birds, to give them their annual health checkup. This includes microchipping cygnets, recording weights and deworming. Because of overeating bread, some of the swans have a malady called “bumble foot,” which presents as sores on their feet. It is caused by being overweight and walking too much. Kevin Cook, director of communications for the city of Lakeland, and the swan veterinarian share more info about the roundup in this video interview.

