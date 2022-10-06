U.S. House of Representatives – 2022 Primary
For years, Lakeland was represented by one member of the U.S. House of Representatives. After this year’s realignment of districts, Lakeland is split nearly in half. District 15 covers all of Lakeland west of Florida Avenue and U.S. 98 N. District 18 covers the other half.
The Districts
District 15, Republicans
The District 15 race is getting a lot of attention because it has no incumbent. Political analysts say Republicans have a clear edge in the district, but an upset is possible. The three women on the Republican ballot have significant government experience and name recognition while the two men have proven adept at fund-raising despite lower profiles. At one time, former U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross of Lakeland was a candidate for this primary, but he has withdrawn.
Demetries Grimes
- Republican
- Orlando, age 56
- Campaign slogan: Warrior. Conservative. Diplomat.
- Endorsements: Republican Liberty Caucus, SEAL PAC, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Leadership institute Family PAC
Laurel Lee
- Republican
- Brandon, age 48
- Campaign slogan: A Conservative Leader for Congressional District 15.
- Endorsements: Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Plant City Mayor Nathan Kilton, Green Beret Jay Collins, Concerned Veterans for America Action
Kevin McGovern
- Republican
- Plant City, age 68
- Campaign slogan: Keep America Great
- Endorsements: Polk County Voters’ League
Kelli Stargel
- Republican
- Lakeland, age 56
- Campaign slogan: The Conservative Hero Who Delivers Results
- Endorsements: Sheriff Grady Judd, Florida Family Council President John Stemberger, Parental Rights Florida Coordinator Patti Sullivan
Jackie Toledo
- Republican
- Tampa, age 46
- Campaign slogan: A Mom on a Mission
- Endorsements: Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister,
State Senator Keith Perry, eight state representatives
District 15, Democrats
Most of the attention on the Democratic side of this race has gone to Alan Cohn, a former TV reporter who has run for Congress twice before, and Eddie Geller, a video producer and comedian who far outpaced the other candidates in fund-raising as of the end of June.
Gavin Brown
- Democrat
- Clermont, age 39
- Campaign slogan: Bring Values & Common Sense Back to Congress
- Endorsements:
Alan Cohn
- Democrat
- Tampa, age 59
- Campaign slogan: Independent Leadership for Florida
- Endorsements: Former Governor/Congressman Charlie Crist, Former Florida CFO Alex Sink, Former Education Commissioner Betty Castor, State Attorney Andrew Warren, Former Florida House Majority Leader Samuel Bell III, U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor, Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Lois Frankel, and six labor unions
Eddie Geller
- Democrat
- Mango, age 38
- Campaign slogan: He’s Gonna Fight for You
- Endorsements: Democratic Progressive Caucus of Florida, Florida Democratic Disability Caucus, Progressives for Democracy in America (Central Florida Chapter)
William VanHorn
- Democrat
- New Port Richey, age 64
- Campaign slogan: Choose Policy. Not party.
District 18, Republicans
Reapportionment put Scott Franklin, a former Lakeland city commissioner, into District 18; he is currently completing his first term in Congress. There are no Democratic candidates in the race.
Scott Franklin (incumbent)
- Republican
- Lakeland, age 58
- Campaign slogan: Conservative for Congress
- Endorsements: Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, as well as sheriffs in Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Okeechobee, Hardee and Highlands counties
Kenny Hartpence
- Republican
- Auburndale, age 30
- Campaign slogan: Working for You
Jennifer Raybon
- Republican
- Clermont, age 54
- Campaign slogan: Together we will restore America
- Endorsements: Patriots for Freedom PAC, ‘Constitutional’ Sheriff Richard Mack, filmmaker/speaker Trevor Loudon, Polk County Voters’ League
Wendy Schmeling
- Republican
- Davenport, age 46
- Campaign slogan: Make Education Great Again
- Endorsements: Winter Haven 912 Project
Eddie Tarazona
- Republican
- Mulberry, age 47
- Campaign slogan: Pro-Constitution, Pro-Family,
Pro-Freedom, and Pro-You
