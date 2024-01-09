The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Polk County until 9 p.m. as a line of severe thunderstorms moves through our area, starting during the evening rush hour.

Residents should expect winds blowing from the north to the south at 25 to 35 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 45 miles per hour. Heavy rain, lightning and small hail are also possible.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” the alert says. “Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.”

Unlike a tornado warning — which is issued when a funnel cloud has been sighted or detected by radar — a watch means conditions are “generally favorable” for the formation of tornadoes, according to the NWS.

Polk County Public Schools and the Schools of McKeel were open Tuesday, but all after-school sports and activities were canceled.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 49 of Florida’s 67 counties — including Polk County — at 10:48 a.m. Tuesday, just before making his “State of the State” speech to a joint session of the state Senate and House of Representatives on the opening day of the 2024 legislative session.

Multiple twisters were reported in the Panhandle early in the day, with severe damage reported in Tallahassee, Panama City, Walton County and Bay County.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop for Tampa International Airport from 3:15 to 5:45 p.m., causing more than 200 flights to be delayed and dozens canceled.

Thousands of power outages were reported as the storm passed through Pinellas County and Tampa on its way toward Lakeland.