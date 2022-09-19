The Eight Applicants for Interim City Commissioner Will Be Interviewed in Public

Lakeland city commissioners today scheduled a public meeting to interview the eight applicants for interim commissioner representing northwest Lakeland. The person chosen by the commission will fill out the remaining 13 months in Phillip Walker’s term in office.

Walker resigned from the commission effective Nov. 7 in connection with his unsuccessful run for Florida House of Representatives. He had sought appointment to the interim position but withdrew last week after discovering term limits likely disqualifying him from continuing in the position.

City commissioners are tasked with appointing an interim commissioner to serve until the next election when there is less than two years remaining in the vacant term, per Lakeland’s city charter.

This morning, commissioners decided to invite the eight candidates to participate in interviews to take place during a public meeting at City Hall at 8 a.m. on Oct. 10. The commission will then make their selection during their regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 17 at City Hall.

Before that, commissioners will submit potential questions and topics for the applicants to discuss. City Attorney Palmer Davis will compile the questions; then at the commission’s agenda study meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, they will decide which ones to pose to the applicants.





All of the applicants will be informed of the topics they will be asked to address, and they will be given 10 minutes each during the Oct. 10 interviews.

Applicants who are unable to attend in person will be allowed to participate via Zoom or another virtual meeting platform, Mayor Bill Mutz said.

Residents will be able to comment on the applicants before the commission makes their decision at the Oct. 17 meeting.

The Oct. 17 meeting will be the last one that Walker attends as a commissioner. His resignation takes effect Nov. 7, making Nov. 6 his last day in office. The new commissioner will be seated at the commissioners’ Nov. 7 meeting.

The City Commission is a non-partisan board consisting of the mayor, four commissioners who represent four geographic portions of the city and two at-large commissioners. They set policy for the city and directly supervise the city manager and city attorney.

The applicants for interim city commissioner are: