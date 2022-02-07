Tamberlyn Ovieda Luedtke, 61 of Lakeland passed away January 26, 2022.

Born in Lakeland, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Harold Kriger and Aubrey Kriger, her mother survives. Tamberlyn was also preceded in death by husband, Nick Luedtke.

Other survivors include her former husband, Joe Nappier; children, Amanda Nappier, Joseph Nappier, James Nappier (Kimmy); siblings, George Spivey and Sheryl McQuillen (Dale); one grandchild.

Tamberlyn had worked for a nursing home, a mental health treatment facility and was a manager of a RaceTrac station. She loved the beach and was always known as a loving and faithful caregiver.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, February 18, 2022, Gentry Morrison Serenity Gardens Chapel, with services to follow at 2 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes