Steven Anthony Hendrick, 31

Steven Anthony Hendrick left this world on January 12, 2022, with his wife and brother by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.

Steven was born in Lakeland, Florida on December 11, 1990, to Gary and Bonnie Hendrick. Growing up, Steven always had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. Steven graduated from Lake Gibson High School in 2009.

During his time here, Steven found a way into everyone’s heart. He was a lineman for Lakeland Electric where he worked for 8 years, earning the nickname “Double Time” for his hard work ethic and willingness to get the job done. When he wasn’t working as a lineman, you could most often find Steven spending time with his family or doing something around the hunting camp.

Steven is survived by his wife, Shelby and two children, Benjamin “Ben” (2) and Catherine “Cate” (6 weeks). He is also survived by his father, Gary, his brother and sister-in-law, Seth and Courtney Hendrick; as well as his nephews, Merik and Stellan. In addition to his immediate family, Steven leaves behind an incredible extended family and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Hendrick and his grandparents.

Steven was a wonderful husband, brother, son, devoted father, and friend. A Celebration of Life service for Steven is scheduled for Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 4 p.m. at 5235 Paul Brown Road, Lakeland, FL 33810. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.