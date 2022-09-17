Steve G. Schmitt, 72

Steve Schmitt, 72, died September 8, 2022.

Steve was born in Pipestone, MN on Aug. 11, 1950 to the late John and Daphine Schmitt. He grew up in Socorro, NM and graduated from Kofa High in Yuma, AZ. Steve was an Eagle Scout, adventurer and athlete, excelling in Track at ASU. Steve led a successful career at the Orlando Sentinel and was a devoted and loving father, husband, brother and friend. He enjoyed coaching his son in athletics and life, fishing, golf and helping friends and family.

Steve is survived by his wife of 39 years, Patricia (Patrinostro) Schmitt; son, Matthew Schmitt and his wife Sarah; siblings, Jan Roady, Patricia Peña, Cheryl Flynn and her husband Samuel.

Visitation will be Wed. Sept. 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland, FL, followed by interment at Oak Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.