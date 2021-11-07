State Closes Its Free Monoclonal Antibody Center in Lakeland
The state of Florida shut down its monoclonal antibody treatment center in Lakeland on Friday amid lessened demand for the COVID-19 treatment, News Channel 8 reports. At least 12 of the state’s 25 sites are closing, the station reports. While treatments at the state’s centers are free, patients may face a charge at hospitals or other treatment locations. The closest state centers still open are in Clearwater and St Cloud. | Updated list of state sites
Greg Olusczak
November 7, 2021 @ 1:06 pm
I live in Lakeland and as a central location for getting the monoclonal treatments it pisses me off that our center is being closed. Two of my friends got covid and were treated here in Lakeland. Now Brandon is the clossest location and about an hour’s drive for me. This is a typical government ploy to push us into getting the “vaccine” shots that aren’t fully effective and have caused many serious side effects. Future physical issues may also be looming ahead for those who buckeled under the media pressure and got the covid shots.