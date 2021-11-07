Health

State Closes Its Free Monoclonal Antibody Center in Lakeland

News Channel 8

The state of Florida shut down its monoclonal antibody treatment center in Lakeland on Friday amid lessened demand for the COVID-19 treatment, News Channel 8 reports. At least 12 of the state’s 25 sites are closing, the station reports. While treatments at the state’s centers are free, patients may face a charge at hospitals or other treatment locations. The closest state centers still open are in Clearwater and St Cloud. | Updated list of state sites