State Closes Its Free Monoclonal Antibody Center in Lakeland

The state of Florida shut down its monoclonal antibody treatment center in Lakeland on Friday amid lessened demand for the COVID-19 treatment, News Channel 8 reports. At least 12 of the state’s 25 sites are closing, the station reports. While treatments at the state’s centers are free, patients may face a charge at hospitals or other treatment locations. The closest state centers still open are in Clearwater and St Cloud. | Updated list of state sites

We continue to operate State of Florida monoclonal antibody sites to expand access to this lifesaving treatment for COVID-19. An updated list of sites is below. You can make an appointment here: https://t.co/OvAqOA3ibv pic.twitter.com/5DvIFM4tS6 — Florida Dept. of Health (@HealthyFla) November 5, 2021