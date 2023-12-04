Lakeland’s shuffleboard players are getting younger, but many of the courts they play on at Lake Parker Park are showing their age.

“The 16 courts that are under cover are fine. We don’t have to replace those. It’s the 16 that are not under cover that, over the years, the surface has deteriorated,” Assistant Parks Director Pam Page said at a City Commission agenda study session on Friday.

Page said the leveling surface compound used on the courts at the Thomas Shaw Outdoor Recreation Center is crumbling.

“We could put another leveling surface in there, but the same thing’s gonna happen again,” Page said. “If we tear them out and redo them all, with the concrete and the green staining, they should last forever.”

City Manager Shawn Sherrouse told commissioners that the Lakeland Shuffleboard Club, which has been in existence since the 1930s, maintains the court lines and marks, seals and beads the courts as needed. The members also provide janitorial services and routine maintenance for the shuffleboard offices and restrooms.

The club participates in 29 district and state amateur tournaments annually and hosts more than half a dozen.

“Shuffleboard used to just be for old folks, but not anymore. Families are out there,” Page said. “The public can go out there anytime that they want to play and the shuffleboard members will give lessons.”

City commissioners unanimously approved spending $239,800 with Nidy Sports Construction, of Longwood, FL, to do the work.

Members of the Lakeland Shuffleboard Club tend to courts at Lake Parker Park. | City of Lakeland

