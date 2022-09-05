Shirley Ann Ritter, 74

Shirley Ann Ritter, age 74, of Lakeland, FL went to her heavenly home on August 30th, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Ida Suggs Brown, son John Lee Wall, and many other beloved family members.

Survivors include her loving husband Phillip “Wayne” Ritter, son Tony Wall (Holly), stepsons Allen Ritter (Lisa), and Shane Ritter (Natasha), sister Margie DeVane, brother Ralph Brown, many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

As a Florida native Shirley primarily waitressed and bar tended for many years until she retired. She was a long-time resident of Plant City and later moved to Lakeland Florida where she met and married her husband, Wayne. They would have been married 20 years on September 7th but had been together for over 23 years. Shirley enjoyed neighborhood cookouts with family and friends, spending time at the lakes and beaches, boating, fishing, spoiling her grandkids, and above all cooking for the people she loved.





A memorial service is being held at 10 a.m. on September 10th, 2022, at Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland, FL 33801. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.