School Superintendent: Challenged Books Will Return to Libraries After Opt-In/Opt-Out Plan Developed

The 16 books that had been challenged as inappropriate for youth should be returned to Polk public school library shelves, schools Superintendent Frederick Heid has determined. But several of the books will not go back to elementary or middle school shelves, based on the recommendations of two committees that reviewed the books. The books will not be re-shelved until the school district develops an opt-in, opt-out system, which is expected to be finalized this summer, Bay News 9 reports. County Citizens Defending Freedom, which called for the books' removal, has said it will consider taking legal action.