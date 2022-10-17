Sandra L. Urban, 77

Sandra L. Urban, loving mother and grandmother, passed away on October 4, 2022. Sandra was born in Steubenville, Ohio to Edward and Bertha Mottle. She was preceded in death by her brother Gary Mottle. She had been a resident of Florida for 21 years.

Sandra was actively working at Home Depot for 28 years. She was a member of Faith Wesleyan Church in Lakeland, Florida. Sandra loved driving her mustang with the top down, singing at her church, and watching the Hallmark Channel especially the Christmas movies. She enjoyed listening to music, reading, and watching football games with her family.

Sandra will be deeply missed by her son Dwayne Urban of Bartow, Florida; daughter Cindy Harman and son-in-law William Harman of Davenport, Florida; granddaughter Kaylee Kough of Toronto, Ohio, grandsons Zachary Kough of Steubenville, Ohio, Logan Urban of Wellsburg, West Virginia, Landen Urban of Wellsburg, West Virginia and great grandson Ethan Kough of Steubenville, Ohio.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 14th from 9 to 10 a.m. with services to begin at 10 a.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland, Florida 33810. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.