Rosie Ann Pridgen, 87, passed away March 28, 2020. Rosie was born in Morgan County, Alabama on September 22, 1932. She spent most of her life in Lakeland, where she was a citrus packer for Lakeland Packing Company. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, and spending time with her family.

Rosie was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Pridgen; sons, Donnie and David Pridgen; granddaughter, Donna Pridgen; and 11 siblings. She is survived by her children, Joe (Elaine) Pridgen, Patsy (Gene) Pridgen, Betty Ann (Shakey) Pridgen, Faye (Kevin) Sherrouse, Connie (Frank) Barreto and Marie (Donnie) Pridgen; brother, Newt (Margaret) Barnett; sister, Mary Jane (Cecil) Kitchens; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and her dog, Lucky.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 11:30 am at Oak Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice. The family wishes to thank Scott Lake Health & Rehab, and Cornerstone Hospice for their care provided to Rosie and the family.

Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes & Serenity Gardens