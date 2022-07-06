Rosemary Haworth, 90

Rosemary Haworth was a wonderful, loving, compassionate strong willed woman. She loved her family beyond all measure. She never met a stranger. To meet Rosemary was to love her. So many folks not even in the family would call her mama or grandma. Rosemary went to her heavenly home on July 2, 2022. She was born April 2, 1932 in Flint Michigan.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband George Dean Haworth and three children Sarolyn Verginia and George Marshall Haworth and daughter Deena Marlene Guest. Also a granddaughter Dawn Renee Marbeiter. She is survived by her children Patty Haworth Dalrymple, Kenny Haworth, Corey Haworth and Beverly Haworth Lay. Rosemary is also survived by a great number of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Holidays and family gatherings always brought out at least fifty family members.

Rosemary’s career covered many things from serving to owning businesses. Her favorite was the medical field for over 23 years as a CNA. Her most favorite was being an amazing mother and grandmother. Rosemary left our family a legacy of unity and love. She truly knew how to show unconditional love. She will forever be remembered for her strong spirit and loving smile. She truly knew how to show unconditional love.

Visitation for Rosemary will be Friday, July 8th from 10 to 11 a.m. at Winter Haven Worship Center, 1835 Overlook Drive SE, Winter Haven, FL 33884, followed by an 11 a.m. service at the church. Interment will be at Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.