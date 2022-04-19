Rosaline “Rose” A. Welsch, 75, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Rose was born in Pennsylvania in 1946 and moved to Lakeland in 1970. She worked for West Building Materials and Watkins Motor Lines before starting her own business, All American Truck Brokers, in the early 80s. She worked hard as CEO until her retirement in 2004. Rose was a member of Victory Church, and a lover of all animals.

Rose is preceded in death by brothers Carl and Sam Walter, and baby sister Mary Walter. She is survived by children Lisa Belmonte, Donnie Welsch, Jeffrey Wood, Debbie Wine, Jeannie Hand, Michael Welsch and Terry Welsch; siblings Charles Walter, Jerry Walter, Peggy Miller, Jim Walter, John Walter, Ruth Zeller, Joe Walter, and Becky Reardon; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life for Rose will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with service to follow at 11 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.