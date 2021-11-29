Ronald Andrew “Ronnie” Baulac, 67

Ronnie Baulac, 67, passed away on November 27, 2021.

Ronnie was born on May 13, 1954 in Chicago, IL. He retired from Lakeland Fire Department as a Driver Engineer after serving 30 ½ years and being named Fireman of the Year; 40 years as owner of a private drywall and painting company; and 13 years with Florida First Call. During his career as a fireman, Ronnie saved 4 people’s lives. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church in the Highlands. Ronnie was a devoted husband, father, sibling and grandfather.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his dad, William “Bill” Baulac. He is survived by his wife, Carol Baulac; children, Heath Baulac, Ivey (Daniel) Thomas and Gavin Baulac; mother, Doretta Baulac; grandchild, Haylee Thomas; honorary son, Corey Wemer; siblings, Bill (Iris), Nancy (Paul), David (Lynne), Tim (Debbie) and Robert.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m., with an 11 a.m. service at Gentry Morrison Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland, FL 33810. Pastor Shaun Hartsell officiating. Interment will follow in Serenity Gardens, with pallbearers: Heath Baulac, Gavin Baulac, Mike Hinson, Blane O’Neal, Tim Spivey and Daniel Thomas; Honorary Pallbearers: Beryl Dawson, Don Gerth, Paul Gerth, Mike Cotton, Wayne Lewis, Terry Smart and Ralph Gagnier. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.