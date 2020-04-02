Ronald Gary Sweet, 81

On Monday, March 30, 2020, in Lakeland, FL, Ronald Gary Sweet peacefully passed away at the age of 81 from Alzheimer’s complications. His loving wife and eternal companion Brenda Sweet, stood by him, loved him and visited him every day until his passing.

He was born on November 21, 1938 in Brady Lake, Ohio. He joined the Navy at a young age and served valiantly for three years. He then worked, trained and learned the trade of a tool and die maker in his dad’s tool and die shop and proudly worked in that field until his retirement. He loved the game of golf and you could find him and his entire family on the course every weekend. He had a deep appreciation for art and was also a devoted Ohio State fan. He enjoyed movies, music and was a wonderful dancer. He was a fun loving, easy going man with a kind and compassionate heart.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Robert, Jr. and his father, Robert, Sr. and his mother, Mary. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Sweet and his three children from his first marriage, Christina Sample and her husband Tommy, Ronald “Yankee” Gary Sweet, Jr. and Ryan Sweet and his wife, Christina and Brenda’s two daughters from a previous marriage, Teresa Cancel and her husband Henry and Tina Burns and her husband John. Ron and Brenda together now have 16 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Suzanne Nolte, her daughters Mary and Robin and her children, and his sister-in-law, Jean and her son, Robert.

He will be buried at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Fort Lauderdale, FL. We will be foregoing a funeral service until the Corona Virus scare is over, where we will then have a memorial service to celebrate his wonderful life!

Arrangements handled by Heath Funeral Chapel.





