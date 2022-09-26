Ronald Craig Case, 61

Ronald Craig Case, DVM died on September 17, 2022. He was born on May 24, 1961, to Peggy Joyce Case (Brown) and Ronald William Case.

He went to college and veterinary school at Auburn University. He then was the owner of Main Street Animal Hospital in Bartow, Florida. Craig enjoyed bicycle riding, hiking, and fishing. He loved learning new skills to use when working on his farm “Catbrier” and relaxing in the quiet evening watching the stars and fireflies.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Joost Case; mother, Peggy Joyce Case (Brown) of Pensacola, FL; father, Ronald William Case (Gayla) of Lakeland; brother, Ronald Christopher Case (Rhonda) of Lakeland; aunts, Nadine Case of Greensboro, NC, and Kathy Rice (Tony) of Keensburg, IL; uncle, Larry Brown of Birmingham, AL; mother-in-law, Barbara Joost of Lakeland; brothers-in-law, Rick and Paul Joost of Lakeland; and nephew, William Daniel Case of Lakeland.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 2715 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.