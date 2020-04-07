Roddenbery Is Asked to Step Down as Circuit Judge

Circuit Judge Neil Roddenbery is being asked to retire because of Alzheimer’s disease, state records show. Roddenbery, 63, serves the Family Division of the Bartow-based 10th Judicial Circuit.

Roddenbery was informed of the decision in correspondence dated Monday from Alexander J. Williams, general counsel for the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission, an arm of the Florida Supreme Court.

The correspondence said Roddenbery is “suffering from a permanent disability that seriously interferes with the performance of your duties as a judge of the Circuit Court for the Tenth Judicial Circuit in that you have been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia of adulthood (PPA), logopenic variant (a form of Alzheimer’s). This diagnosis is permanent, progressive, and prevents you from fulfilling your judicial duties.”

Roddenbery stepping down from the bench appears to be a sure thing but not a done deal.

“I will not oppose actions by the JQC and Florida Supreme Court to bring about my involuntary retirement for reasons of permanent disability,” Roddenbery replied.





He was appointed to by former Gov. Jeb Bush on December 9, 2005. Roddenbery was re-elected without opposition in 2014, and is serving a six-year term that expires on January 4, 2021.

Before his appointment to the bench, Roddenbery was a partner with the Gray Robinson law firm in Lakeland.

Roddenbery received an undergraduate degree from Florida State University in 1978 and a law degree from the University of Florida College of Law in 1982.