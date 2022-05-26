Robert “Rob” Jonathan Burdick, Jr., 52

Robert (Rob) Jonathan Burdick, Jr., beloved husband, father, friend, died suddenly on May 12, 2022, in Atlanta Georgia. At age 52 Rob was felled by an aneurysm likely cause by a traumatic brain injury suffered a decade ago. He was at work at the time of his death.

Born in Trenton, NJ, on July 16, 1969, Rob was the son of the late Robert J. Burdick, Sr. and Sandra J. Mitchell. He is survived by his wife Amy Quinlan and four children: Robert J. Burdick III, Ailani Burdick, stepsons Braden Quinlan and Tyler Stewart, and his sister Katherine Burdick.

A resident of both Lakeland, Florida, and Magnolia, Texas, Rob loved lavishly throughout his life as witnessed by the myriad of family, friends and workmates who grieve his loss.

Rob was blessed with mechanical abilities, terrific organizational skills, and a powerful work ethic. In 1994 Rob was hired by McKesson Pharmaceuticals as an operational associate. He rose through the ranks to become a Regional Facilities Engineer. In 2006, in recognition of his incredible contributions to the company following Hurricane Katrina, Rob was an honored recipient of the President’s Award, the first person on the facilities side of the organization to be recognized at that level. Rob celebrated his 28th year with the McKesson on May 8th.

Rob enjoyed nothing better than being with family and friends. His death leaves a tremendous hole in the hearts of all who loved him.





A celebration of Rob’s life will be held at Heath Funeral Chapel in Lakeland, FL, on Saturday, June 4th from 2 to 4 p.m. Rob’s life was much too short, but he lived the time he had to the fullest. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.