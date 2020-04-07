Robert Lawrence Honeycutt, 75

With deepest sorrow we share with you the passing of Robert Lawrence Honeycutt, our loved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, family member and friend passed away April 2, 2020.

Robert was born March 13, 1945 in Concord, North Carolina to Ralph Zeb Honeycutt and Ruth Louise Gibson Honeycutt. He attended Boston School in China Grove, North Carolina. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Plant City, Florida and always said, “Everyone there is my family.” Robert owned Bob’s Welding, Fabrication and Maintenance (B&W Welding) and was a role model to many and lived a life devoted to God and his family.



Robert is survived by his wife, Linda Wrenn Honeycutt of 29 years; his daughter Annette Honeycutt Wallace (husband Tony); his sons Blake Honeycutt ( wife Tammy) and Brian Honeycutt (wife Deanna); his sisters Sherry Elaine Honeycutt and Lillian Bell Ferrell, both residing in China Grove, North Carolina; his brother Ralph Zeb Honeycutt Jr. (wife Maria) residing in Fayetteville, North Carolina; his step-son James Tew (wife Cheri); step-daughter Melinda Tew; 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He has one deceased brother, David Franklin Honeycutt.



Due to current restrictions on gatherings, a private graveside service will be for family at 10:00 am, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery.

A celebration of life will be held at the Shiloh Baptist Church in Plant City at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please donate in Honor of Robert Lawrence Honeycutt, to the following:





Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation

MCB-FOUND

12902 Magnolia Drive

Tampa, FL 33612

Good Shepherd Hospice-Lakeland House

3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd.

Lakeland, FL 33805

*Please include a note for

Robert Lawrence Honeycutt’s Memorial Fund,

so we can thank you for your donation.

*Our family wishes to thank H. Moffitt Cancer Center

and Good Shepherd Hospice of Lakeland,

for the wonderful care he received.

