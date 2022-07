Robert Eugene Cisco, 54, of Lakeland passed on June 24 2022.

Robert was a veteran that served in the Somalian War. He leaves behind his daughter, Jennifer Cisco, his step son Robert Wright, his sisters Tina and Billie Jo, his adopted brother, Brandon, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held at St.Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lakeland on June 28th at 1:30 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.