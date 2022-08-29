Robert David Nosun, 91

Robert Nosun, age 91, passed away surrounded by his loving family on August 25, 2022. Robert (Bob) was born on November 12, 1930 in Santa Fe, New Mexico to Albert Harold Nosun and Mary Frances Fox who predeceased him.

He grew up in Orlando, FL and graduated from St. James High School. He attended Villanova University on a U.S. Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarship and graduated with a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering. During his tenure at Villanova, he was a member of Phi Kappa Pi and a member of the National Engineering Honor Society. Upon his graduation he accepted a Second Lieutenant commission in the U.S. Marine Corp and served overseas for 14 months between Okinawa and Japan. He married Mary Ann Jordan on January 16, 1954. He moved to Lakeland in 1956 to join “Wellman Lord Engineering” and rose to be Vice-President of Purchasing for many years. In 1972, he formed “Nosun Engineering Sales” where he served as a manufacturer’s representative for many chemical equipment manufacturers for over 33 years. He was a licensed professional engineer for over 50 years.

He is survived by his 3 daughters Kathleen Killingsworth (Greg), Lynn Gambill (Joe), Margaret Coleman (Mike), 6 grandsons Christopher Capellini (Jennifer), Andrew Capellini, Sean Coleman, Bryan Coleman (Kara), Keith Coleman (Jessica) and Greg Gambill. He also has 5 great-grandchildren with more on the way.

He was a founding member at the Church of the Resurrection, active member of St. John Neuman Catholic Church where he served on various committees at both churches, founding member at Lone Palm Golf Club and active in playing golf, bridge and other social activities. He was a past President of Lakeland Junior Chamber of Commerce, Past President of Ridge Chapter of Florida Engineering Society, and Secretary and Treasurer of the Scott Lake Association for over 40 years.





The Eulogy will begin at 10:30 a.m. on August 31, 2022, followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection located at 333 Terrace Way, Lakeland, FL 33813. A luncheon will follow the service at the Church’s Hospitality Room. Burial Services for immediate family will follow the luncheon. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.