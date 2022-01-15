Robert “Bob” Thomas Schott, 86

Robert “Bob” Thomas Schott was born on July 25, 1935 in East Orange, NJ. He passed away on January 12, 2022 at the age of 86.

He was married to his wife Gail for 58 years and together they had 3 children. Robert proudly served his country in the Air Force where he was stationed in Alaska. He was a police office in Miami and later a Detective Sergeant with Bartow Police Department.

Robert was an avid chef, photographer, and wood worker. He enjoyed reading and genealogy. He was a larger that life presence who love a good joke and being surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Gail Schott, their children, Robert Schott, Kathy (David) Shimmel, Laurie (Wes) Perry, their 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 15th from 2 to 4 p.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Southside Chapel. He will be laid to rest at The Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.