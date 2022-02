Robert “Bob” L. VanderMeer, 84, passed away February 22, 2022.

Bob was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on January 9, 1938, to the late Jacob and Amy VanderMeer. He has been a seasonal resident of Lakeland, Florida for the past 20 years.

Bob is survived by his wife, Patricia “Pat” VanderMeer; sons, Robert L. VanderMeer, Jr. and Brian L. VanderMeer; daughter, Lori VanderMeer Judy; brother, Gerald VanderMeer; sisters, Sue Kammeraad, Krista Slagter and Sandra Nichols; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; special caregiver and brother in law, Art “Sonny” Webber; and special caretaker, Pat Inglis. He was preceded in death by his brother, Lambert “Bert” VanderMeer.

There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.